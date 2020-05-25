The Zambian

Coronavirus Poem

Posted by The Zambian Editor on May 25, 2020 0 Comments
COVID-19

We live in a scary
World today
I’m cocooning away
In Beautiful Zambia today
Lives changed
It’s different than
Before
No more hugs kissing
Our happiness gone away
Like never before
The virus has taken our
Loved ones away
Families suffering
Like never before
The fear of the unknown
Has arrived
The worry of what will happen
Tomorrow to you and me
Coronavirus on our mind’s
Coronavirus everywhere
Our lives in danger
Like never before practice social distancing Every day to keep the virus
At bay as we shop in different ways
Were asked to stay at home
Like never before
When will this
Virus ever go away
But I promise
I’ll love and pray for everyone
In Zambia and in the world
Today.

David P Carroll

