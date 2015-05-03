Zambeef – An interview with Francis Grogan

Zambeef Products PLC is one of the largest integrated agri-businesses in Zambia. The Group is principally involved in the production, processing, distribution and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. The Group also has large row cropping operations (principally maize, soya beans and wheat), with approximately 8,120 Ha of row crops under irrigation and 8,480 Ha of rain-fed/dry-land crops available for planting each year. The Group is also in the process of rolling out its West Africa expansion in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as developing a palm project in Zambia.

Zambeef owns its entire supply chain, from farm to shop. According to Grogan, this stemmed purely from trying to meet the unrelenting consumer demand. “We couldn’t get reliable suppliers of cattle so we set up our own feedlot. We were buying chickens originally from chicken farmers but they couldn’t give us the amount we wanted, when we wanted, so we set up our own chicken houses and chicken abattoir processing plant. And that’s basically how it happened.” “The market kept sucking; the demand was growing all the time for the proteins. We just had to get them from somewhere and if we couldn’t buy them from wherever, we produced them ourselves.”

Source: Zambeef – from humble beginnings to one of Zambia’s top companies